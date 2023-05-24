A specialist diving team have joined an urgent police search for a missing woman who mysteriously vanished five days ago. Shannon Canning disappeared in the early hours of Friday (May 19) after leaving her home in Lancaster.

The 24-year-old did not arrive for work at a cocktail bar in the city centre and has not contacted friends or family. Lancashire Police said they are now “really concerned” for her welfare.

The police force launched a search for her and issued a public appeal, but it has drawn a blank five days on. And today (Wednesday, May 24) divers carried out underwater searches of the River Lune in the city centre.

The force confirmed it was focusing the search around the Ridge Estate and city centre areas, but officers are also searching areas of land and specific addresses. Detectives have also quizzed members of the public, studied CCTV footage and conducted digital inquiries.

Police said the disappearance was “out of character” for Shannon. A force spokesman said: “This is a missing from home enquiry currently, but all lines of enquiry are being carried out.”

Shannon is described as 5’2, of slim build with auburn/brown shoulder length hair and tattoos on her stomach, neck and arms. It is believed she was wearing a light blue vest crop top, a hoodie, pants, and white Nike trainers when she was last seen.