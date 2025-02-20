Don’t miss gripping documentaries from across the UK on Shots! TV this Saturday, covering everything from Premier League campaigns to true crime.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catch a selection of captivating stories from local journalists across the UK - including the story of a campaigner who ran to every Premier League stadium for suicide prevention, knife crime in the Black Country, cold cases, the Cavity Wall Scandal, and much more.

Tune in to Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 or stream live on shotstv.com this Saturday 22nd February from 9am to 9pm. Check out the TV schedule below for show timings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Documentary Time (Saturday 22nd February 2025) Matthew's Journey: Every Premier League Stadium 9am Inside The Holiday Inn 9.30am Inside Uncle Joe's Mintballs Factory 9.45am Screenagers: The Digital Dilemma 10am Wheels of Justice: Cycling in the UK 10.30am Damp-Proof: The Cavity Wall Scandal 11am Last Orders: The death of nightlife? 11.45am The Street Pastors of Preston 12.15pm Michael Sundin: The Gateshead Lad Who Went to Oz: Pt 1 2.15pm Michael Sundin: The Gateshead Lad Who Went to Oz: Pt 2 3pm Michael Sundin: The Gateshead Lad Who Went to Oz: Pt 3 4pm Real Life Heroes: Rick Clement 5pm Grief: The agony of knife crime in the Black Country 6pm True Crime: Cold Cases: The Disappearance of Charlene Downes 7pm True Crime: Revisited: The murder of Sasha Marsden 8pm True Crime: Cold Cases: The Unsolved Murder of John Luper 8.30pm Cutting Deep: The Knife Crime Crisis 9pm

Shots! TV is National World’s broadcast video watch site specialising in true crime, football, and quirky UK content. Our documentaries shed light on inspirational and devastating real-life stories, as well as local news and historic events that have shaped the nation.