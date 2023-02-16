The latest line-up announcement for Download Festival 2023 has been made, with dozens more names confirmed for the four day weekend. The new names will be joining the likes of Bring Me The Horizon and Metallica in Leicestershire.

40 bands have been announced today by festival organisers. These include rockers Alter Bridge and heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also heading to Download 2023 is Ice Nine Kills and Neck Deep. The latter performing on the same day as Bring Me The Horizon.

Full stage splits have been announced and include these new announcements. The split can be viewed through the Download Festival Twitter page .

Most Popular

The festival is being extended this year, taking place over four days rather than the usual three. This is to mark the 20th anniversary of the first Donnington Park event.

Advertisement

Advertisement