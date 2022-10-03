After years of making Minecraft videos, faceless YouTuber Dream finally revealed his face to millions of watchers early Monday morning.

Boasting over 30 million followers on YouTube and more than 5 million followers on Twitter, Dream had never actually shown his real face to his fans, or even his friends.

Dream, real name Clay, was previously known by a smiley face icon as he shows off his Minecraft skillset and creativity through the videos and streams he puts out.

In a YouTube video released in the early hours of this morning, with his back against the camera, Dream said: “This is weird..hello, hi. I feel like I don’t know how to do this. I feel like I was waiting on how to do it.

“What do I do, rip the band aid off and just turn around? I don’t know what to do, that’s it, no face reveal.”

After about a minute of ‘teasing’ the viewers by putting on his ‘smiley’ mask, he finally removed it and displayed his full face.

He said: “Hi, it feels so awkward talking to the camera for the first time. Hi my name is Clay, otherwise known as Dream online. You may have heard of me, may have not, but now you have seen my face, obviously you know who I am.”

Dream face reveal - why did he do it?

A screenshot of Dream during his face reveal on Youtube

Before the event, Dream facetimed gaming friends as Clay for the first time and they all posted their reactions to his face, but the audience reveal was saved for last.

He then went on to say the face reveal had to be done as his best friend, George, also a Minecraft Youtuber known as ‘GeorgeNotFound’ is moving to the US from the UK and they would be living together.

“Why now? Because George - He’s trying to get a visa to come to America and move in with me. He is going to be in the airport and I’m going to meet him for the first time.” he said.

He said despite the face reveal, he will continue making Youtube content for his fans like before.

He added: “My goal is to just do things, be a creator and be a person…people have been trying to leak my face, trying to find out what I look like..it feels a bit too much.

“I’m going to keep making content, I don’t plan on adding a face cam, to be honest but I will make real life content as well as Minecraft video as well.”

Dream’s face reveal on Youtube has now been viewed 10 million times in just under six hours since it was released.

“One of the greatest face reveals in gaming history”

His fans on Youtube have since gone ‘wild’ - as thousands commented on how amazing the reveal was for the gaming community.

One said: “It’s so bravo of you to do this, despite all the pressure of the internet. We are all very proud of you. Thanks for being here to give us comfort through a screen. Can’t wait to see this in 5 years.”

Another said: “So proud of how far he’s come. I’m glad he’s comfortable enough to be showing his face to his viewers, and all his friends.”

A comment said: “I think this is one of the greatest face reveals in gaming history, I’m very proud of you, Dream!

A fan commented: “Congrats big man! It takes a lot of bravery to face reveal in front of so many people! Well done.”

One said: “I am so proud of you, Dream.. you’ve come a long way!! It’s been forever and it’s amazing to put a face to a name. You look so sweet and adorable.”

