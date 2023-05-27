Eamonn Holmes has said his former This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield has ‘finally been caught out’. This comes after Schofield admitted he had an affair with a younger male runner at ITV.

Schofield, 61, admitted the affair. He quit ITV for good, including his British Soap Award hosting gig as it was revealed he had lied about it, too.

Schofield said: "I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning. Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over."

Following the confession, Holmes, who left ITV to join GB News in early 2022, took to Twittersaying Schofield ‘wasn’t the only guilty party’. The Tweet said: “Schofield has finally been caught out ... But he’s not the only guilty party.

“Four high [ranking] members of Itv management knew what sort of man he was ...and NEVER once took action to prevent him controlling or taking advantage of his position over young people.”

