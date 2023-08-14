EastEnders star Dean Gaffney has taken to social media to confirm that his mother has died - stating he was the one who found her

Former EastEnders star Dean Gaffney has shared heartbreaking news with fans as he announced the death of his beloved mum after finding her ‘asleep’ this morning (Monday, August 14).

He posted an announcement on Instagram telling fans of his family’s devastation at the news. He posted alongside a photo of himself and Marian: “I am simply broken to share that my beautiful selfless mother Marian has sadly passed away.

In an emotional tribute, he declared that he was glad he was the one who found her, and called her one of the “most amazing selfless, caring, generous soul to ever walk the earth” as fans paid condolences.

The 45-year-old said: “I was, am and always will be a mummy’s boy so this news has completely floored me. I spoke to her every day and in some ways I’m glad I’m the one that found her asleep.”

“I will retain all the amazing memories that we shared and whilst I understand the circle of life means everyone will feel this pain at some point in their lives, life can be very cruel at times.

“To know I will never be able to physically see or speak to her ever again is beyond any pain I’ve ever experienced in my life.

“We all tell our parents and loved ones we love them flippantly at the end of a phone call but please tell them you actually really love them… put down that phone when you’re with them, as my mums only criticism of me was that I would be on my phone when in her company.

“Life really does change from one minute to the next. I truly love you Mum, you don’t only hold a special place in my heart, you are my heart.