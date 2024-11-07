The pop star was seen with film director Richard Curtis

Singer Ed Sheeran has been spotted filming in a Suffolk seaside town.

The Shape of You star was seen by stunned locals filming in the coastal town of Southwold yesterday morning (Tuesday, November 5).

In photos obtained exclusively by Nottingham World, Sheeran can be seen sitting outside one of the town’s famous beach huts.

Film director Richard Curtis was also involved in the shoot | Rebecca DeFalco/Nottingham World

Love Actually film director Richard Curtis was also in attendance during the shoot.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that Sheeran, 33, has written a new song for new Netflix film That Christmas, which has been co-written by Curtis.

The filming took place outside a beach hut on Southwold seafront | Rebecca DeFalco/Nottingham World

The 67-year-old is best known for directing films including Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill and About Time.

Putting two and two together, fans believe that Tuesday’s filming session was for the music video to accompany Sheeran’s new song.

The cast and crew pose for a photo at the end of filming | Rebecca DeFalco/Nottingham World

That Christmas, an animated holiday adventure, will be released on December 4.

The film will star Bill Nighy, Brian Cox and Fiona Shaw.

Sheeran’s connections to Suffolk are well-documented, with the singer living in nearby Framlingham and being a fan of Ipswich Town FC.