Actress Samantha Giles is reportedly set to leave Emmerdale, around 25 years after first making her debut on the ITV as Bernice Blackstock. This comes amid a number of departures from the show.

Emmerdale fans were first introduced to Bernice in 1998, and since then she has appeared on the soap across four separate spells. It’s likely we may see her again in the future, as reports suggest the door is being left open for her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to a national newspaper, a source said: “Bernice Blackstock has been in and out of Emmerdale village more than they change the barrels at The Woolpack.

“She’s always welcomed back with open arms by ITV and fans alike, but it’s now becoming a bit of a running joke. It wouldn’t pay to bet on whether Samantha will one day be back, but for now she will leave the soap later this year.”

Most Popular

Her exit comes amid fans were hopeful that her and Bob Hope would rekindle their romance after growing closer in recent episodes. Bob is yet to discover his partner, Wendy Posner, his partner, is having an affair with Liam Cavanagh.