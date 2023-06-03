National Lottery officials have urged players to check their numbers after one ticket holder has scooped the £111.7 million jackpot in the EuroMillions draw. There have only been a handful of UK players who have won more than £100 in the Euromillions.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: "What a fantastic night for UK EuroMillions players, as a single ticket-holder has scooped tonight’s special £111.7m EuroMillions jackpot. Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner."

In July 2022, an anonymous UK ticket holder made history when they won £195 million in the EuroMillions. A record for UK winners. In the same year, Joe Thwaite, 49, and Jess Thwaite, 46, from Gloucestershire won a EuroMillions jackpot of £184m.

According to the Sunday Times Rich List, the winner will be wealthier than some of the UK’s biggest celebrities including footballer Harry Kane (£51 million), actor Daniel Radcliffe (£92 million) and singer Dua Lipa (£75m).

Meanwhile, a lottery player who has won £10,000 every month for 30 years in the Set For Life draw has been urged to come forward. A National Lottery spokesperson confirmed the ticket was bought in the Stroud area of Gloucestershire, and matched both the five winning numbers – 10, 32, 36, 39, 43 – and the Life Ball number 2.

So, what were the winning numbers? Here’s everything you need to know about the EuroMillions jackpot.

