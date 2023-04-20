The BBC is celebrating Eurovision 2023 in the UK in style this year, with famous faces from the song contest popping up, including a cameo in popular soap EastEnders.

The cameo comes courtesy of a former Eurovision winner, with anticipation building ahead of the event in Liverpool on May 13. Although the UK was runner-up to Ukraine in 2022, it was announced, because of the Russian invasion, Eurovision would be held in the UK, with Liverpool the city chosen to host.

Cheryl Baker will be heading to Albert Square, with the TV presenter and singer winning Eurovision way back in 1981 with the group Bucks Fizz with their catchy song "Making Your Mind Up".

Details of her role in one of the BBC’s best performing shows have been kept under wraps for now, but with her role set to be soon, with Eurovision just mere weeks away, details are sure to be released.

A lot will be undoubtedly expected from the UK who announced that 25-year-old singer Mae Muller would be representing, with big shoes to fill after Sam Ryder’s electric performance in Turin, Italy last year.

