The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest is here and fans across the world are gearing up to see which country will win the coveted trophy. The finale will take place at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena tonight (May 13), with the UK’s Mae Muller striving to win the competition.

The UK was awarded hosting rights despite not winning last year’s competition, with Sam Ryder’s ‘Space Man’ finishing a close second to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra. But due to Russia’s invasion of the country, the honour had to be passed on.

Earlier this week, Eurovision entrants battled it out during the semi-finals to secure a place in the finale. Countries including Ireland, Denmark, Romania, Iceland, Greece failed to make it through, with Sweden, Austria and Australia making it all the way through to the final round.

But why can Australia take part in Eurovision although they are not part of Europe? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why can Australia compete in Eurovision?

Australia first took part in the Eurovision Song Contest back in 2015. The country was invited to take part in the singing competition due to its popularity among European diaspora communities.

Over the years, Australia has been in the top 10 four times. It is also the second country outside of Europe to take part in the contest since Morocco competed in 1980.