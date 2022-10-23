A former EastEnders star has reportedly been arrested after a pensioner, who thought they were dating, sent her £80,000. The Sun reported that the actress is being investigated for alleged ‘catfishing’ by pretending to be in her 20s.

According to police, the pensioner, who is in his 80s, thought they were in a relationship after meeting the woman, who is said to be a household name, on a dating site, and she is said to have offered online sexual services to the man for cash.

The actress, who cannot be named, is then reported to have requested that others deposit a portion of the man’s funds into their bank accounts. Upon realising his savings had vanished, his relatives contacted the police.

She was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit fraud during a raid in East London in July, but details of the allegations have only just emerged. Officers from a fraud unit are said to have taken away documents and electronic devices after swooping on an address where she is thought to be living currently.

