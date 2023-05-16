An expert has revealed the meaning behind multiple emojis, including the peach, aubergine and water droplets. Keith Broni, 33, has shared which emojis to avoid when flirting as they may come off “too strong”.

The editor-in-chief of Emojipedia - the emoji search engine - has revealed the emojis we should and shouldn’t be using when messaging a potential love interest. Broni revealed that icons such as the red love heart, eggplant and smiley devil face are best avoided when messaging.

Broni has said that using emojis can be used to “inject a sense of playfulness” into flirting. However, he has warned against using certain emojis too early as a few come with sexual connotations.

The emoji expert has said people should avoid using the fire emoji, anything with red hearts and the tongue emoji in the early stages of dating. Broni said: "Many emojis now have euphemistic meanings.The eggplant and peach are a no go. As are the water droplets.

"The red heart - I would warn against. It can come off strong.The smiley devil face is a little inappropriate and naughty. It’s sexually charged. It can come off OTT. Avoid anything overly explicit.

“Emojis are used alongside words.If you wouldn’t put the request in words, you shouldn’t encapsulate it in emojis.”

Emoji expert, Keith Broni also shared that the use of emojis are popular on dating app profiles, with people using them to illustrate hobbies and interests. But he warned users to be careful when picking emojis as they could communicate different meanings to a potential date.

Broni also said that emojis can be used as a conversation stopper but also using too many can make users seem “childish”. He also said that it can be appropriate to use emojis with sexual connotations when you’re more comfortable in a relationship.

An emoji expert has revealed the meaning behind some questionable emojis

Emojis to avoid when flirting

