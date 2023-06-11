A family has shared their tributes after a couple were found dead in their summer house in Shropshire earlier this month. At around 11pm on June 1, Robert Lloyd, 84, and his wife Patricia, 80, were discovered by police at their home in Newbrook Drive, Bayston Hill, near Shrewsbury, Shropshire.

The couple have now been formally identified. In a statement, their daughter Sarah Davies said they will be "greatly missed by their family and many close friends".

"Mum and Dad were a loving, dedicated couple married for more than 50 years, and the most wonderful parents I could have asked for," she said.

"They will be greatly missed by their family and many close friends.

"They were both terminally ill, Dad with cancer and Mum with a brain tumour and dementia, and they couldn’t bear the thought of one not being there to support the other.

"They are now at peace and we will all cherish our memories of them over the years, remembering them fondly together, at home in their much-loved summer house, looking at their beautiful garden."