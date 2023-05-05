A fire on the London underground broke out this afternoon (May 5), forcing passengers to escape by smashing the windows. In dramatic footage posted online, commuters appeared to be trapped inside the carriage as it stopped at Clapham Common station during rush hour on Friday afternoon (May 5).

Passengers also attempted to draw attention by knocking on the doors. Smoke could also be seen filling the carriage and screams could be heard as passengers outside the train helped break the windows to release trapped fellow passengers

Posting the footage of the incident on Twitter, eyewitness Kyra Chan said : “Strong smell of smoke and burning on the Northern Line, passenger alarm gets pulled and train stops at Clapham Common but doors won’t open despite repeated shouting and banging to attract attention. Passengers panicking. Finally the lights go out and one door opens.”

She added: “Get out and multiple carriages have smashed windows and doors to get out/air. Not sure what happened but I’m not filled with confidence if there had been an immediate risk…”

Another said : “Stuck on the train at Clapham Common and carriages filling with smoke, doors won’t open if it wasn’t for workmen on the platform we wouldn’t have got out!

@TfL you should be ashamed! The response from the station staff was horrific!”

