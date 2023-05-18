The body of four year-old Kayden Frank and a 38 year-old man were found in a flat in Paisley, Glasgow, on Monday, May 15. The two bodies were discovered at around 8pm after police received a report of concern.

The death of the 38 year-old man is not being treated as suspicious. Police confirmed on Thursday, May 18, they have no reason to believe any other person is involved in the incident and that investigations are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Christopher Thomson, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with Kayden’s family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy. We are providing his family with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time and officers are continuing enquiries to try and get some answers for them.

“Kayden’s family have requested that their privacy is respected at this time.”

