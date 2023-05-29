A fox cub has been rescued after it was found with a note written on a Greggs bag which said “my mam died, help me”. The male cub was discovered in the village of Langley Moor, Durham in a carrier bag.

Inside there was also a message penned on the back of a Greggs paper bag. RSPCA animal rescue officer Shane Lynn collected the fox and took him to a vet for a check-up where he was thankfully given a clean bill of health.

He is now in the care of an RSPCA wildlife centre. Speaking about the rescue, Shane said: ‘’It is heartbreaking what happened to this poor fox cub. But we are so grateful that he was found and is now in a safe place where he can recuperate.

“It is very sad that he isn’t growing up in the wild with his mum, but we are so grateful to all the members of the public for contacting us about him and taking the time to rescue and save his life. It’s a lovely reminder that there’s so many wildlife friends out there.”

A spokesperson from the RSCPA said spring was a busy season for their officers, where they often see a surge in calls about baby wild animals and birds. They said the charity was grateful to anybody that takes the time to contact them about animals they fear need help but they also reminded members of the public that not every animal needed saving.

The spokesperson said: “It is important to remember that not all young animals need rescuing. Many would be better off being left where they are and monitored for as long as possible as the parents are usually nearby.