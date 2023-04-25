Frankie & Benny’s is throwing it back to the early 2000s with its new spring menu additions. The noughties nostalgia menu is set to bring some beloved dishes and drinks back to the Italian-American-themed chain.

Customers are set to get a blast from the past with the return of some of Frankie & Benny’s forgotten menu items from the 2000s. Founded in 1995, over the 2000s, the Italian-American-themed chain served many classic dishes across its restaurants throughout the UK.

The throwback menu items will no doubt remind some of the childhood birthday parties or meals out with family they enjoyed at the restaurant across the decade. From Coca Cola floats to Calzone pizzas, the restaurant is set to revive several popular drinks and dishes as part of its Bring It Back menu.

In honour of Frankie & Benny’s nostalgic additions, the chain has also announced that the menu items will, for a limited time, have 2003 prices. Amid the cost of living crisis, the restaurant will have the dishes and drinks discounted by 20.03 per cent to match the prices of two decades ago.

We break down what dishes and drinks that are returning to the Frankie & Benny’s menu as part of its Bring It Back additions.

Frankie & Benny’s Spring 2023 Bring It Back menu

The Bring It Back menu items joined Frankie & Benny’s Spring 2023 today, April 25. They will be available for a couple of months until mid-summer, July 4, when they will once again leave the menu.

For a limited time from today, the Bring It Back menu items will be available to snap up at 2003 prices. However, the offer will be available for two weeks until May 9. You can find your nearest restaurant using the locator on Frankie & Benny’s website .

The full list of the food and drinks returning to the Frankie & Benny’s is listed below:

Starters

Mamma’s Cheesebake - £7.90

Benny’s Sampler Platter - Includes BBQ chicken wings, loaded cheese potato skins, chicken strips, garlic ciabatta bread & onion rings. - £15.20

Main

New Yorker Calzone - £15.40

Siciliana Calzone - £15.40

Desserts and drinks

