Iconic actor Kelsey Grammer has announced he and his wife have bought a property in Bristol. The star of Frasier talked about how the couple ended up buying a property in the coastal town of Portishead.

Grammar was talking about the new property yesterday morning (January 18) with presenter James Hanson on BBC Radio Bristol. He explained how they won’t be moving in straight away but that they’ve got a lovely view which both are excited about.

About the area, he said: "I love the people in Portishead, and I love my time there. It’s a good spot - we’ve actually bought a house there.

"We bought a little place we’re going to be working on. We won’t be taking up residence for a while, but yeah we’re pretty excited about it. We have a little view of Wales from the channel there, it’s really nice."

Grammar’s wife Kayte Walsh was born in Hartlepool but there is also a Bristol connection. Her father is former Bristol City footballer Alan Walsh.

Kayte Walsh (L) and Kelsey Grammer

