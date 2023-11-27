Nine-year-old Ohad Munder was one of the Israeli hostages freed by Hamas over the weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is the touching moment that nine-year-old Israeli hostage Ohad Munder was reunited with his family after he was freed by Hamas alongside his mother Keren and grandmother Ruti.

Twenty-four hostages were freed after a four-day cease-fire agreement was made between Israel and Hamas. Hamas has agreed to release one Israeli hostage for every three prisoners freed under the truce.