Full list of the 61 shops and banks closing across UK this week including M&Co, New Look & Barclays
More than 61 shops and banks will close this week alone as the UK high street continues to decline.
Dozens of stores across major high street brands are set to close for good this week as the UK high street continues to decline. Many retailers have been struggling since the pandemic while shoppers are tightening the purse strings due to rocketing inflation, which stands at 10.1 per cent.
Soaring energy and food costs mean that people have less money to spend which is bad news for shops, restaurants and pubs. With more people switching to digital banking, bank branches up and down the UK are also set to bow out for good in 2023.
Stationery retailer Paperchase recently closed all of its 106 stores after collapsing into administration. Argos downed shutters on its Coatbridge branch in Scotland and health and beauty giant Boots also closed two shops in March.
Here is a full list of all the shops and banks that will close in the UK during this week alone.
Full list of shops and banks closing in the UK
M&Co
M&Co will close 170 shops this year. The fashion retailer fell into administration in 2022 and was sold to Yours Clothing, which bought M&Co’s brand and intellectual property but not its physical stores.
This week, a total of 38 M&Co stores have closed or will close for good. These are:
- Alexandria - April 18
- Alnwick - April 22
- Alton - April 18
- Attleborough - April 18
- Bexhill - April 20
- Billericay - April 18
- Blandford Forum - April 22
- Brighouse - April 20
- Castle Douglas - April 20
- Chesham - April 22
- Christchurch - April 20
- Cleveleys - April 22
- Dunoon - April 18
- East Grinstead - April 22
- Elgin - April 20
- Exmouth - April 20
- Garstang - April 20
- Glenrothes - April 20
- Guisborough - April 18
- Haddington - April 22
- Helensburgh - April 20
- Henley on Thames - April 20
- Hitchin - April 23
- Inverurie - April 22
- Kirkintilloch - April 22
- Largs - April 22
- Milngavie - April 20
- Montrose - April 18
- Northallerton - April 22
- Oswestry - April 22
- Portishead - April 22
- Rickmansworth - April 21
- Romsey - April 18
- Saffron Walden - April 22
- St Neots - April 20
- Stroud - April 22
- Warminster - April 20
- Wokingham - April 23
M&S
M&S is pulling the plug on another branch this week. Its store in Castleford, West Yorkshire will shut for good on Saturday (April 22) following the closure of multiple branches including some in London and Edinburgh.
The retailer is planning to axe 67 stores over the next five years. But it will also open 104 “bigger and fresher” food stores, it said. This includes 20 new stores across the UK in 2023 including in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool.
New Look
New Look will close one of its stories this week after a string of closures earlier in the year including in Birmingham and Coventry. The fashion retailer closed 85 of its shops, which saw hundreds of staff laid off, back in 2018.
The retailer’s Cheshunt branch will close on Wednesday (April 19). The news was confirmed on the store’s Instagram page, with shoppers told their closest local stores were now Enfield and Harlow.
Bank closures
According to data from UK cash machine network LINK, there are 332 planned UK bank branch closures in 2023 as people make the switch to digital and online banking.
If you’re worried about your branch closing, you can switch to another bank that has a branch open in your area, or access most bank services at your local Post Office.
This week alone, 20 bank branches are set to close:
Barclays
- Bishop Auckland - April 21
- Keswick - April 21
- Leeds - April 21
- London, Green Street - April 20
- London, Tower Bridge Road - April 19
- Milton Keynes - April 18
- Shenfield - April 19
- Warley - April 21
Halifax
- Bangor - April 17
- Chester Le Street - April 19
- London (EC3M) - April 19
HSBC
- Abergavenny - April 18
- Bexhill-On-Sea - April 18
- Blandford Forum - April 18
- Cromer - April 1
- St Austell - April 18
- St Ives - April 18
Lloyds
- Beckenham - April 20
- Norbury - April 19
- Pontefract - April 20
Nationwide
- Gloucestershire (Kingswood) - April 20