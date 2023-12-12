The Geminid Meteor Shower is the final major shower of the year.

The Geminid Meteor Shower is a celestial display that will light up the night.

The meteor shower which returns every December, is the final major shower of the year.

Find out all you need to know about the Geminid Meteor Shower 2023, including where to see it, when it will take place and exactly what it is.

What is the Geminid Meteor Shower?

According to Royal Museums Greenwich, the Geminid Meteor Shower is an astronomical display, which produces 150 meteors per hour at its peak.

All meteor showers are named after the constellation they appear to come from, and in this case the Geminid Meteor Shower is named after the Gemini constellation.

The meteors are bright, fast and multicoloured, and are partly caused by traces of metal such as sodium and calcium. The streaks are caused by tiny particles, which are said to be as small as a grain of sand.

While meteor showers usually originate from comets, the Geminid meteor shower originates from the asteroid 3200 Phaethon, and is said to be intensifying with each year.

When will I be able to see the Geminid Meteor Shower?

The Geminid Meteor Shower has been active since Monday, December 4, and will remain active until Wednesday, December 20.

However, the best day to see it will be between Thursday, December 14 and the early hours of Friday, December 15, as that is when it is at its peak.

Where can I view the Geminid Meteor Shower?