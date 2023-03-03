Guns N’ Roses and The Arctic Monkeys will headline Glastonbury 2023, it has been confirmed by co-organiser Emily Eavis.

The Arctic Monkeys will perform on the Friday, Guns N’ Roses on the Saturday and Sir. Elton John on the Sunday.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said the all-white all-male headline acts are due to an industry "pipeline", making it harder to book female artists. She added that a female artist was booked to headline the 2023 edition of the festival but had to pull out after changing her touring plan.

Guns N' Roses had been favourites to headline the festival with bookies for months, and Eavis said about the announcement: “They’ll be brilliant and provide something totally different to the rest of the headliners.”

The first major annoucement included Lana Del Rey, Maneskin and Fred Again - 53% of which were male artists and 43% were non-white artists. Eavis said the festival is “entirely focused on balancing our bill. It’s not just about gender, it’s about every aspect of diversity.

“We’re trying our best so the pipeline needs to be developed. This starts way back with the record companies, radio. I can shout as loud as I like but we need to get everyone on board,” she added.

Earlier this week, Glastonbury announced a new partnership with Vodafone, with tickets for the sold-out festival available for customers via their MyVodafone app.

Glastonbury Festival 2023 line-up so far