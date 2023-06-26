News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Glastonbury 2023: Man dies on festival site following ‘medical incident’

A man died at Glastonbury festival in Somerset following a ‘medical incident’

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 26th Jun 2023, 07:04 BST- 1 min read

A man in his 40s died at Glastonbury festival following a ‘medical incident’, police said. Avon and Somerset Police were called to part of the site known as the old railway line at the Worthy Farm festival at 4am on Sunday  (June 25).

The force said: “Emergency services responded to a medical incident involving a man in his 40s at Glastonbury Festival.

"Sadly, the man died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and officers are carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner."

Glastonbury Festival is attended by more than 200,000 people each year and deaths at the festival are uncommon. In 2019, a 60-year-old security guard who was working at the event was found dead in his tent. His death was not treated as suspicious.

Most Popular
    Glastonbury’s iconic Pyramid StageGlastonbury’s iconic Pyramid Stage
    Glastonbury’s iconic Pyramid Stage

    Avon and Somerset Police said on Sunday morning that 107 crimes had been reported at the festival site and its surrounding area.

    The reported crimes included 24 thefts, 19 drug offences and 17 instances of violence against a person, as well as five sexual assaults. Police added that 33 arrests have been made so far.

    Related topics:PoliceSomersetEmergency servicesWorthy FarmGlastonbury