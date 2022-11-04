Festival and coach tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2023 sold out after only 23 minutes when they were released on Thursday (November 3). The tickets were made available at 6pm on Thursday evening and by 6:23pm they had all been snapped up.

Glastonbury’s official twitter account tweeted only 23 minutes after the ticket release: "The Glastonbury 2023 coach + ticket packages on sale this evening have now all been sold."

Festival goers are required to register before being able to purchase tickets in a bid to fight ticket touts. However, the festival has also come in for criticism this year after increasing the ticket price by £55 during the cost of living crisis.

Festival goers will have to pay a total of £340 for next year’s Glastonbury festival, up from £285 this year. Upon booking, fans pay a £50 deposit fee, with the full ticket price due in the first week of April 2023.

Glastonbury 2022 saw headlining acts Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish become the oldest and the youngest respectively to headline the Worthy Farm festival. No line-up has yet been announced for the 2023 edition.

