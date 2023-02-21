After a brief time off the air, Gogglebox is set to return to Channel 4 very soon. However, the cast looks to be one family lighter with the departure of much-loved partners Mica and Marcus.

This week, Britain’s sharpest armchair critics return for a new series, sharing their insightful and passionate takes on the week’s biggest and best TV shows. The show originally aired on Channel 4 in 2013, becoming an instant hit for capturing the reactions of ordinary people watching their favourite shows.

Winning numerous awards throughout the years, Gogglebox aptly took advantage of the growing demand for reaction content. The format is reliable, replicable and previously won the biggest share of young viewers of any channel from 9-10.35pm.

Here’s when Channel 4’s reality show Gogglebox returns to TV screen and the cast appearing on the 2023 edition.

Gogglebox 2023 release date

Channel 4 has confirmed Gogglebox will return on Friday February 24 at 9pm.

How to watch Gogglebox 2023

You can watch the brand new season of Gogglebox live on Channel 4 from 9pm on Friday February 24, or catch-up with the show after it airs on All 4 .

Gogglebox 2023 entire cast list

Channel 4 has confirmed there are no new families joining the cast for 2023. Here’s the full cast list…

