With two months to go until King Charles Coronation, the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport has launched an interactive digital map to encourage the public to add their own events and local celebrations. The move hopes to bring communities across the country together.

The news comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also confirmed he will be hosting a Big Lunch at Downing Street during the Coronation weekend. Guests will be community volunteers from across the country.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “We want everyone up and down the country to have the opportunity to get involved in the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

“Our interactive map will help you find activities, events and celebrations nearby,” she added. “Whether you’re hosting a street party, planning a Big Lunch, a screening or activity for the Big Help Out, we want to hear from you.

“This is a fantastic occasion to come together with friends, family and your local community to mark this historic moment.”

King Charles’ Coronation will be marked by a weekend of celebration beginning on Saturday 6 May. The Service will take place at Westminster Abbey in London and a concert will be held at Windsor Castle the following day.

Across the weekend, tens of thousands of Coronation Big Lunches and street parties will be held in the UK and Commonwealth. Big Lunches take place across the UK annually and last year they raised more than £22 million for local charities.

How to use the interactive Coronation map

To access the interactive digital map, visit the government’s Coronation website where you will be able to add your own event and search for existing ones. The website reads: “If you’re hosting your own public event, street party or other celebration, submit your event plans to feature on our interactive map.

