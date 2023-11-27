The food critic previously spoke of wanting to go home to her fellow campmates.

ITV have confirmed that Grace Dent has left I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here.

The 50-year-old food critic from Carlisle joined the brand-new cast of the reality show hosted by Ant and Dec from the Australian jungle over a week ago.

However, ITV have now released a statement explaining that Grace has left the show on medical grounds.

The statement read: "Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds.

"She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike."

Grace had previously said that she wanted to go home on last Friday’s episode, as she said to her fellow campmates: "I've had enough. I've completely had enough. I just want to go home."

She later spoke to the camera via the Bush Telegraph to say: "I haven't got a lot left in me at the moment. I'm just keeping on a face for everybody."

Following her conversations about wanting to leave the show, Grace participated in Friday’s ‘Scarena’ trial, named Touchdown of Terror, where she and Nigel Farage competed against Nella Rose and Sam Thompson.

Grace appeared shaken following the trial after a cockroach had found its way into her ear. She was seen by a medic who got the cockroach out, as she held fellow campmate Marvin Humes’ hand.

Grace Dent has left ITV's I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here

On Sunday’s episode, it was revealed that Grace had been chosen to do a trial once again, alongside Josie Gibson, named Down The Tubes.