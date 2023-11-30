A trilogy of the iconic games will be released on Netflix on December 14.

Netflix have announced that Grand Theft Auto will soon be available to play on the streaming platform.

Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, has been acquired by Netflix, who introduced games onto their mobile platform in 2021.

Grand Theft Auto was originally released in 1997 for the Playstation 1, Game Boy Color and PC Game.

The game went on to become an international success, and soon turned into a seven game franchise, across gaming consoles such as Playstation, Xbox, PC and mobile apps.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will be released on the Netflix app on Thursday, December 14 and will also be available to download via the App Store and Google Play.

The trilogy will include three of the most iconic games from the franchise, Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, which have all been updated for mobile use.

Grand Theft Auto III in the fictional world of Liberty City, where it all began. Vice City and San Andreas take gamers back into the 1980s and 1990s.