Here’s what the £10 payment from ‘DWP XB’ means - and if you have to return it

Many people checking bank accounts might have noticed an extra £10 credit on their balance.

Ahead of the busy - and often more expensive - festive season, a pre-Christmas financial boost from the government would be warmly welcomed by many families.

With a rise of living costs in recent weeks, from fuel at the pump to soaring energy bills brought on by wholesale gas prices, an extra £10 could help relieve some household pressures.

Here’s all you need to know about the £10 ‘Christmas Bonus’ from the DWP (Department for Work and Pensions), who is eligible for it and if it can be claimed...

Why have I got £10 from DWP?

If you’re wondering why you’ve received £10 from the DWP then fear not - it’s unlikely to be a mistake and you won’t have to return it.

The £10 payment is a one-off tax-free ‘Christmas Bonus’ from the government department before the festive season takes full swing.

What is the ‘Christmas Bonus’?

The ‘Christmas Bonus’ will have arrived at a good time for many families, with rising costs of living from food and fuel to energy bills and clothes.

The Xmas bonus is paid automatically to people who get certain benefits in the qualifying week, which is normally the first full week of December.

It won’t impact any of the benefits received and the £10 payment is likely to show up on your bank statement as ‘DWP XB’, according to the government.

Who is eligible for the ‘Christmas Bonus’?

In order to receive a ‘Christmas Bonus’, you must be a resident in the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man or Gibraltar during the qualifying week.

Not only that, you must also be in receipt of a certain type of benefit from the government during the first full week of December, known as qualifying week.

These benefits include Carer’s Allowance, Child Disability Payment, Disability Living Allowance, State Pension, Widow’s Pension and Armed Forces Independence Payment.

Full list of benefits:

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Carer’s Allowance

Child Disability Payment

Constant Attendance Allowance (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)

Contribution-based Employment and Support Allowance (once the main phase of the benefit is entered after the first 13 weeks of claim)

Disability Living Allowance

Incapacity Benefit at the long-term rate

Industrial Death Benefit (for widows or widowers)

Mobility Supplement

Pension Credit - the guarantee element

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

State Pension (including Graduated Retirement Benefit)

Severe Disablement Allowance (transitionally protected)

Unemployability Supplement or Allowance (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)

War Disablement Pension at State Pension age

War Widow’s Pension

Widowed Mother’s Allowance

Widowed Parent’s Allowance

Widow’s Pension

How can I claim £10 from DWP?

The £10 received by people claiming some benefits, outlined above, will be paid automatically into your bank account - there is no need to claim, say the government.