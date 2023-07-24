News you can trust since 1891
Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 24th Jul 2023, 21:08 BST- 1 min read

ITV’s flagship show This Morning is set to have a brand new format, as it has been revealed host Holly Willoughby will front the show with a ‘rotation of co-hosts’ with the broadcaster opting against directly replacing Phillip Schofield.

This comes after reports emerged over the weekend that Willoughby would sign a brand new and ‘lucrative’ deal with ITV which would ‘save’ the show, dispelling any rumours her future with ITV was in doubt.

Willoughby is currently on holiday in the Algarve, Portugal. The new deal will see her host the show from Monday to Thursday when she returns from her break in September, according to the Daily Mail.

Recently, Holly went on her annual summer break but did so quietly, sparking rumours that after a tumultuous few months, she was finally going to walk away from the show she has hosted for 14 years.

    Doubt was cast over her future as long-time friend and co-host Phillip Schofield sensationally left the show after it emerged he had embarked on an affair with a ‘much younger’ colleague.

    Holly Willoughby has left This Morning for her summer breakHolly Willoughby has left This Morning for her summer break
    Prior to the revelation, rumours began to emerge Holly and Phil had ‘fallen out’ and were ‘barely speaking’ off camera with the pair hosting a number of shows together, prior to Phil’s resignation.

