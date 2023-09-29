News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Breaking

Horse Wynd Edinburgh: Woman dies 3 days after collision with cyclist outside Scottish Parliament

A woman has died three days after a collision involving a cyclist in Scotland. 

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 29th Sep 2023, 17:17 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 17:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A pedestrian has died three days after a collision involving a cyclist outside the Scottish Parliament. The incident happened on Horse Wynd in Edinburgh at around 10.40am on Tuesday (September 26). 

The woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following the incident. She died there on Friday (September 29), police said. The cyclist, a 20-year-old man, was also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to be checked over and was later discharged.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick, of Edinburgh’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman at what is a difficult time for them. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Related topics:EdinburghScottish ParliamentPolice