Iceland is bringing back its popular air fryer a month after it sold out in less than a week. The 4 Litre Tower air fryer was released back in October and shoppers went wild for it.

Due to popular demand, Iceland is going to be selling another 20,000 in stores across the UK. The discount food supermarket is also offering the kitchen appliance for a discounted price if customers spend a minimum of £20 in their stores.

Iceland’s air fryer is among the cheapest on the market, and will be available for only £35 for customers who spend a minimum of £20 while shopping at Iceland. Customers buying the air fryer will also receive a 10% discount on their next shop at the low price store and its sister store The Food Warehouse.

Air fryers have been one of the most popular purchases across the UK as the cost of living crisis tightens its grip on the country. Sales have increased by over 3000% since November 2021, and by 2000% since this summer.

While air fryers differ in price from expensive to more affordable ones, almost all of them are a lot cheaper to run than your regular oven. In fact, families can save up to £436 a year by switching to more energy efficient cooking appliances like air fryers according to a study by Utilita .

Iceland’s Managing Director, Richard Walker, said: “Given the market-beating price, we knew the air fryers would be popular when they first became available, but no-one could have predicted they would have sold out so quickly. It reveals the tough situation that a lot of our customers are finding themselves in.

“With the weather getting colder and energy bills continuing to rise, we knew we needed to restock to help those who missed out the first time around.”