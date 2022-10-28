With I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here returning to ITV in just over a week’s time, the first contestants have arrived in Brisbane ready to enter the Australian jungle. This series will mark 20 years since the show marked its territory in Australia’s infested jungles.

To celebrate the occasion, ITV is running an ‘All Stars’ edition of the show in 2023 which will see the return of past winners. Ant and Dec took to Twitter to announce that the series would be extra special as it will be filmed in South Africa .

The duo will also host the latest series as usual - which is set to return to Australia, following its COVID-related switch to a Welsh castle in 2020. Legendary singer Boy George and popular comedian Seann Walsh have both been heavily rumoured to be joining the jungle crew.

ITV has finally snapped up former Radio 1 DJ Chris Moyles after years of trying to sign him. While Jill Scott - who retired from professional football after England’s heroic Euro 2022 win - has also arrived in Brisbane and is set to take part in the new series.

Who is confirmed for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2022 so far?

Chris Moyles was the first to arrive at Brisbane airport and confirm he’s taking part in the show. According to reports, I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! executives have tried to sign Moyles for years but he felt this year was the right time.

When asked about entering the show previously, Chris Moyles said: “I have absolutely no idea what my family and friends would think of me doing a show like I’m a Celebrity. I have never asked them. But I think they would be much more nervous about me doing Antiques Roadshow.”

Also spotted at the airport are Hollyoaks star Owen Warner, Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, reality TV star Olivia Attwood, and former Lioness Jill Scott.

Speaking to reporters at Brisbane airport, Jill Scott said: "I’ve never really been confronted by them [creepy crawlies] in England so I actually don’t know how I would react apart from the odd spider in the bathroom now and then so yeah. "

Who is rumoured to enter the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2022 jungle?

ITV News and Loose Women broadcaster Charlene White, 42, arrived in Brisbane on the same plane as Jill Scott but denied her involvement in the show.

When speaking to reporters, she said: “Well I don’t really like creepy crawlies so I can’t imagine it is a show that I would do to be perfectly honest and I am not particularly outdoorsy. I am not quite sure how that would work.”

Culture Club singer Boy G e orge , 61 and former England rugby star, Mike Tindall are amongst the frontrunners hotly tipped to enter. Whereas comedian Seann Walsh has also been rumoured to have signed along the dotted line.

Reportedly bringing the laughs is also comedian Babatunde Aleshe, who won fans following his appearances on Channel 4 entertainment show Celebrity Gogglebox.

