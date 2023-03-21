The property labelled Britain’s “loneliest house” is on the market for £250,000

At the heart of Yorkshire Dales lies Britain’s ‘loneliest house’ - a former railway worker’s home located on the main hiking path of Whernside - one of the Yorkshire 3 Peaks. The property is so ‘in the sticks’ that there is no vehicular access for viewings.

Built by the London, Midland and Scottish Railway in the 1940s, the cottage used to be home to a railway worker who was required to tend to the Blea Moor signal box, which is the most isolated in England.

The property - which has been listed by Fisher Hopper - is a three-bedroom detached cottage which features a living room; kitchen; pantry; hall and bathroom on the first floor. The cottage is adjacent to the famous Settle to Carlisle railway line above Ribblehead.

Buyers who are interested in moving out to this lonesome land should take note of the refurbishment needed. In its current state, the property has no mains supply while fixtures, fittings, central heating, gas and electrical systems are yet to be tested by the estate agents.

However, not only is it a unique opportunity to work on a one-of-a-kind property but over 200,000 people attempt the 3 Peaks Challenge each year, making it a potential business opportunity if inclined. While it’s not the easiest property to get to, there is a huge market for unique and quirky AirBnB’s.

According to the Daily Express, the previous owner used a “windmill and generator for power, Calor Gas cylinders for cooking, a stove for heat and had water transported to the house by trailer.”

