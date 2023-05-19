This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are set to take time off from hosting the ITV daytime show. It comes after the pair have reportedly had a fall out.

The duo are taking a week off as a result of the half term from the end of next week (May 26) and will return to our screens on Monday, June 5, it has been said.

Recently, ITV confirmed Phillip Schofield will present This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby for the time being amid rumours of a feud between the pair.

Rumours were circulating that Holly was considering not appearing at all as talk of a rift continues to rage on. It’s claimed the iconic duo are ‘barely speaking’ off camera, despite Phillip praising Holly as his ‘rock’ in a recent statement.

Speaking to a national newspaper, he said: "As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends - as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

"Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her. The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us.

Schofield and Willoughby have been sharing the screen since 2006 after signing on to ITV competition Dancing on Ice. In 2009, Willoughby began presenting This Morning alongside Schofield after Fern Britton quit.