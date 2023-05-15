News you can trust since 1891
Jack Whitehall announces he’s expecting first child with girlfriend Roxy Horner in sweet Instagram post

Comedian Jack Whitehall has announced he’s expecting his first child with girlfriend Roxy Horner in a sweet Instagram post.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 15th May 2023, 13:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 14:16 BST

Jack Whitehall has announced he’s expecting his first child with long-term girlfriend Roxy Horner. The couple made the announcement in a sweet Instagram post on May 14.

Jack captioned his post: "And I thought I wasn’t getting enough attention when the dog arrived…"

The 34-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old model beamed in the black and white pictures which were soon flooded with messages from fans.

    One fan commented: “Wonderful news. Congratulations to you both!”

    A second said: “So cute! Congrats.” A third wrote: “Congratulations to you both! You’ll love it, it’s the best feeling in the world being a parent x.”

    The baby announcement comes after the couple opened up on their devastating miscarriage. Roxy told Hello! magazine: "We had a miscarriage last year and so there was a part of me that was worried to open up too soon about this baby because I was so worried something would happen again and I didn’t want to have to kind of tell the world.”

    Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner are expecting their first child togetherJack Whitehall and Roxy Horner are expecting their first child together
    Jack has appeared in numerous panel shows over the years including 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Would I Lie To You? He’s gone on to star in his own shows including Bad Education and Travels With My Father alongside his dad Michael.

    Roxy is a model who made her first appearance in British Vogue when she was only 17. The couple met in 2020 while the comedian was on a trip to Australia.

