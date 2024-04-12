Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Get the kettle on and cosy up in your Booky Nook as it’s time for episode two of our new books and authors podcast. Last week we chatted to the amazing Milly Johnson and this time we have children and adult fiction author Joanna Nadin.

Essex born Jo, who is based in Bristol and whose latest book is published by UcLan Publishing in Preston, wrote her first children’s book in the basement at Downing Street during summer recess while in her role as special advisor to then Prime Minister Tony Blair.

“My mind went blank as to what the etiquette was. So I stood up and curtsied to the Prime Minister.” Author Jo Nadin (Booky Podcast)

Around 100 books later for both children and adults, including a number under other names, she has authored the Penny Dreadful series, the Flying Fergus series with Sir Chris Hoy, and Carnegie-nominated middle grade novel Joe All Alone, which is now a BAFTA-winning and Emmy-nominated BBC TV series.

She’s been a Richard and Judy Book Club choice, Radio 4 Book of the Year, and Blue Peter Book of the Month, and shortlisted for the Roald Dahl Funny Prize.

She also lectures on Creative Writing and Publishing at the University of Bristol. Her latest novel, the Bridgerton/Downton Abbey-esque A calamity of Mannerings, was Sunday Times book of the week.

Jo tells podcast host Nicola Adam about her cringe-worthy gaffe when meeting the Prime Minister Tony Blair, what inspired her and how she is such a prolific writer. And she offers some wise advice to aspiring authors.