Summer is finally here and many will be looking to go abroad to enjoy the sunshine. American Express revealed that 61% of Brits are planning an overseas trip this year , although many will be worrying about how to keep their electronics safe.

Whether you plan on taking your phone to the beach or table to the pool side, technology experts at musicMagpie have revealed six ways to keep your technology safe when on holiday. Devices can also be at risk from heat, with many making a common mistake that is killing phone batteries .

Here’s six ways to keep your phone safe on holiday:

6 best ways to protect your technology abroad

Most Popular

1. Keep your phone cool

Advertisement

Advertisement

Batteries inside mobile devices are at risk of permanent damage if exposed to long periods of extreme heat. You need to ensure that any devices are kept cool when out enjoying the sunshine.

Internal components that help devices run, also generate heat inside and when a device gets too hot, they will take measures to cool themselves down. When your phone overheats, you could find apps will run slower and your phone might not perform as it should.

When not using your device, make sure it is kept in the shade, ideally in a bag or under furniture. Keep devices face down and keep them out of direct sunlight.

Closing down apps or turning off your device can help prevent it from using unnecessary energy and reduce pressure on your device. Turning down the phone’s brightness can also reduce heat being generated inside the device.

2. Avoid making a splash

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jumping straight into a cool pool on a hot day can be really tempting, although finding your phone in your pocket afterwards could cause concern. Water damage can cause major damage to your phone, with some older models not made to be waterproof.

Here’s the best ways to look after your phone on holiday

Areas around swimming pools can quickly become flooded as people get in and out of the water and if your phone is at the bottom of a beach bag, it could get wet, without you even noticing. Before getting in the water, ensure your phone or other devices are inside a plastic wallet to avoid them getting wet.

Water-proof phone pouches can be bought online for affordable prices, which can help keep your phone dry whilst out swimming. It’s worth checking that the pouches are waterproof before your trip to avoid disaster.

3. Is your tech actually waterproof?

Most modern phones are water resistant but what does that actually mean when it comes to your device? Modern tech can withstand some water but this doesn’t mean it should be taken into the water with you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some devices are only designed to be submerged in water for a short amount of time, including the first-generation Apple Watch which can only be in water for 30 minutes. This means it’s best to remove your device from your pockets or on your person before getting into the water.

Headphones are also at risk, especially if you’re using them to enjoy music by the pool. AirPods are water resistant but not waterproof, so whilst they could handle a little moisture, forgetting to take them out before going for a swim could end in disaster.

If you’re not sure about whether your electronics are waterproof, it’s worth double checking near taking them near any water.

4. Keep your tech safe

Items can easily get misplaced or stolen whilst on holiday, even if you feel fully secure of your surroundings. The easiest way to keep tech safe is to leave your valuables in your hotel room, especially inside a safe if there is one available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Keeping your devices inside your room will give you peace of mind that your tech is safe. Both Androids and iPhones have apps to track your phones and even allow you to block and hard lock your device if it is taken.

5. Take out insurance

Taking out insurance on your device can give you reassurance in case anything happens to your electronics. Insurance on your valuables can cover a fraction of the cost of your device to help replace any electronics.

Before purchasing holiday insurance with device cover, check if your current insurance covers devices while abroad, which could save you money with a cheaper policy. If your current insurance doesn’t cover devices abroad, then it is worth looking for a holiday insurance policy that will include gadget cover.

6. Keep on top of roaming charges

Roaming charges have changed when it comes to going on holiday in the EU, with many networks reintroducing roaming charges. Keeping on top of roaming charges is the best way to ensure you’re not caught by any unnecessary bills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Double-check if your phone contract includes free roaming and whether any new charges have been introduced to your contract. To avoid any unwanted fees, consider purchasing a pay-as-you-go sim card which offers free roaming when you’re away, but make sure to turn off your phone data and only use wifi.