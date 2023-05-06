The coronation of King Charles is a historic moment that will be watched around the world. King Charles and Queen Camilla will be crowned during a historic ceremony inside Westminster Abbey today.

It is the first coronation in the UK since the late Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1953. Over 2000 guests are set to pack Westminster Abbey to watch the moment the King is crowned.

Cries of “God Save the King” will ring out as Charles is crowned (Photo: Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023/PA Wire)