A number of chart-topping singers and music legends have been confirmed for the Coronation Concert line-up. The event will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7.

Singer-songwriters Paloma Faith and Tiwa Savage, rock ‘n’ roll legend Steve Winwood, internationally renowned pianist Lang Lang and pop star Nicole Scherzinger will join the line-up to mark King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday, May 6.

Speaking about his upcoming performance, Steve Winwood said: “I was alive and just about remember the Coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and I, together with millions and millions of other people all around the globe, am a lifelong monarchist.

“So to be included in the Coronation celebrations of Their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla is for me a lifetime achievement for which I’m extremely humbled and honoured.”

The stars will be joined by singer Olly Murs, Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, featuring Vula and JERUB, and winner of The Piano, Lucy, whilst Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will deliver a spoken word performance.

The eclectic mix of artists are part of the line-up alongside previously announced performers including Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings, Alexis Ffrench and a collaboration of five Royal patronages.

Paloma Faith will perform at King Charles’ Coronation Concert

It has also been announced that Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins and Disney’s Winnie the Pooh will feature in the concert. They, along with Sir Tom Jones, Bear Grylls OBE and Oti Mabuse are amongst the stars who will appear in a series of pre-recorded sketches and segments revealing little-known facts about The King.

How to watch the Coronation Concert

King Charles’ Coronation Concert will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer , as well as BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds, on May 7.

