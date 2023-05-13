News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

King Charles coronation photo with Prince William and Prince George offers glimpse into crown's future

A new royal photo gives a glimpse at the future of the crown featuring Princes William & George alongside King Charles.

Amber Peake
By Amber Peake
Published 13th May 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read

A new coronation portrait shows the monarchy's next generations side by side. The royal photograph sees King Charles pose alongside his son Prince William and his grandson Prince George. 

The image marks a moment in history as the current King is joined by his heirs. Both Prince William and Prince George are in line to follow in his footsteps as monarchs of the country.

Following King Charles' ascension to the throne, the princes are the next in line. The Prince Of Wales is the first in the line of succession, followed by his nine-year-old son, Prince George of Wales.

The three royal figures were photographed in Buckingham Palace's decadent throne room. The setting is the same backdrop seen in the coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II's official crowning portraits.

Most Popular

    While the photo shows the future of the crown, King Charles is also seen to honour a former monarch.He is pictured seated on the same throne made for the coronation of his great great grandfather Edward VII. 

    Prince George is also pictured beside his grandfather in another newly released coronation image. George was one of eight Pages of Honour on the big day, with the photo showing some of the other guests including The Queen’s ladies in waiting.

    Related topics:CoronationPrince William