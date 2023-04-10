King Charles coronation route announced - changes and when the procession will arrive at Westminster Abbey
The route announcement comes as details of the coronation have been confirmed
Further details of King Charles III’s coronation have been revealed, including where the new monarch will be taken during his journey to Westminster Abbey. The route of the coronation procession is set to be much shorter than that of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
The procession route is just 1.3 miles and will see the King taken from Buckingham Palace to the Abbey for the coronation service on May 6. The King, unlike his late mother, will take the same route to and from the Abbey.
The King and Camilla, Queen Consort, will be taken to the coronation procession at the Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. This was created for Queen Elizabeth II to commemorate the 60th anniversary of her reign in 2012.
The King’s procession, accompanied by The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry, will depart Buckingham Palace through the Centre Gate, and proceed down The Mall, passing through Admiralty Arch and south of King Charles I Island, down Whitehall and along Parliament Street. It will then travel around the east and south sides of Parliament Square to Broad Sanctuary to arrive at the Sanctuary of Westminster Abbey.
The procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, which is known as the Coronation Procession, will be much larger in scale, taking the same route in reverse. This will include Armed Forces from across the Commonwealth and the British Overseas Territories, and all Services of the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom, alongside The Sovereign’s Bodyguard and Royal Watermen.
The King’s arrival back at Buckingham Palace will see him receive a royal salute from the UK and Commonwealth personnel on duty that day. The salute will be followed by three cheers from the assembled service personnel, as a tribute from the Armed Forces on parade to the King and the Queen Consort on the day of their coronation.