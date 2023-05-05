The King’s coronation is less than 24 hours away and some fans have been camping for days to ensure they get to witness the coronation firsthand. Thousands are expected to line the streets to watch King Charles and Queen Camilla travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

The King and Queen will travel the streets in royal golden carriages followed by a huge military procession. The pair will travel from Buckingham Palace, along The Mall to Trafalgar Square, along Whitehall to Parliament Square and then to Westminster Abbey.

One royal fan, who also attended the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as the Queen’s funeral, said: “I thought for the coronation I want to be front row, I don’t want anyone in front of me blocking my view and you’ve got to camp out if you want to be front row. I think King Charles has had long enough training and waiting and hopefully he’s learned a lot from his Mum.

“I think he’ll do alright. He’s got a good head on his shoulders. I’m excited to see the entire spectacle of the parade. The troops, the horses, the bagpipes, the armour, the beautiful embroidered suits, the massive gold coach and just the atmosphere on The Mall crammed full of people cheering and yelling.”

Union flags hanging from the street furniture outside Buckingham Palace on the Mall, London

