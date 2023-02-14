King Charles to recruit new Royal team member with generous salary - how to apply

King Charles is hiring a new team member to join the Royal Family household and it pays double the salary of the average UK worker. The 74-year-old is on the lookout for a ‘talent acquisition manager’ who will receive a generous £55,000-a-year salary, plus benefits.

The Royal Household website states that the Talent Acquisition team has ‘only recently been established’, and although ‘core systems, processes and strategies are in place’ there’s ‘room for improvement.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new Royal Family team member will be a ‘natural communicator’ with strong organisation and time management skills. They will lead a small team to deliver ‘an exceptional recruitment service’ and will be responsible for recruiting the ‘best possible talent into volume.’

The job role is based at Buckingham Palace and applications close on February 19.

Most Popular

Buckingham Palace is on the look out for a new team member

How to apply for Royal Family jobs

Advertisement

Advertisement