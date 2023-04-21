A famous face has been announced as the host for the King’s coronation concert, due to take place 24-hours after King Charles is crowned inside Westminster Abbey. The star-studded event will be led by Hugh Bonneville who will set the scene for the evening’s entertainment and introduce each artist as they take to the stage.

Hugh Boneville, best known for playing Robert Crawley in ITV period drama Downton Abbey, has said he is “delighted” to be hosting the concert. He said: “I’m delighted to be taking part in this unique event, celebrating the best of musical entertainment in honour of His Majesty’s coronation. In true British style, come rain or shine it will be a night to remember.”

The BBC has also announced new Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Olivier Award nominee Mei Mac will join members of the Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art to create a one-off performance during the concert.

The centrepiece of the concert will be the Lighting Up The Nation, where locations across the UK will light up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations. The concert will be broadcast live from the grounds of Windsor Castle on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

The coronation is set to take place on Sunday, May 7. It will be hosted on the east lawn of Windsor Castle.

The 59 year old actor who lives in West Sussex is best known for his lead role in Downton Abbey, as well as starring in films such as Notting Hill, and Paddington. In 2019, he was appointed as a Deputy Lieutenant of West Sussex.

Coronation concert: List of confirmed performers so far