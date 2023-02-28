The disappearance of Birmingham’s Levi Davis is now being investigated by a specialist crime unit in Spain. The rugby star and X Factor singer was last seen in Barcelona four months ago.

A spokesperson has informed the BBC that Davis remains a missing person but detectives will now examine if there is any foul play. Catalan Police revealed the case has “disturbing issues” with "no logical explanation".

Due to Spanish law, authorities are unable to provide detailed information while the case is still open. Davis’ friend Richard Squire has been leading appeals to locate the 24-year-old.

Ten days after travelling to Squire’s Ibiza home on October 19, Davis announced to his close friend he was going to catch a boat off the island and travel to Barcelona. Davis - who plays for Rugby Union team Worthing Raiders - was last seen filming a video at The Old Irish Pub, off the Catalan capital’s tourist street La Rambla.

Squire said: “He announced suddenly that he was going to meet friends in Barcelona. But he didn’t say who they were and we haven’t heard from him since I received a video from the Irish pub on October 29.

“There’s been no word from him since and his family and everyone who knows him is getting increasingly worried.”

A few weeks after the star’s disappearance, Levi’s mum Julie appeared on Good Morning Britain to make an urgent plea for her missing son. She opened up to GMB’s Suzanna Reid about Levi’s mental health prior to his trip and said he needed to have time to refresh himself.

Levi Davis of Bath Rugby during the Premiership Rugby Cup Third Round match between Bath Rugby and Leicester Tigers at The Recreation Ground on October 05, 2019 in Bath, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)