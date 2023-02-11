Lewis Capaldi has reportedly signed a bumper seven-figure deal with Netflix to produce and stream a documentary about life. It will show footage that the Scottish singer has filmed himself over the course of the last seven years.

The project will be led by director John Pearlman, who is renowned for being the brains behind Bros: After The Screaming Stops in 2018. Other names involved in the production include Alice Rhodes and Sam Bridger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A source has told The Sun: “This documentary has been a labour of love and the outcome is a really eye-opening picture of who Lewis is. It shows his funny side but also much more personal elements.

“Netflix is really impressed by what has been made and they have forked out a massive sum to have it exclusively.” The news comes less than a year after Lewis Capaldi revealed he had begun work on the documentary.

Most Popular

Capaldi said: “If the immense pressure of writing and recording a second album that has to live up to the expectations of so many people I’ve never met while also attempting to eclipse the commercial success of my previous album wasn’t enough, I decided to film the process in its entirety for your viewing pleasure.

Advertisement

Advertisement