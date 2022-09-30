Bonehead , the former guitarist for celebrated Manchester band Oasis , has announced that he has been given the all clear from cancer.

The musician, born Paul Benjamin Arthurs, announced his tonsil cancer diagnosis in April of this year through Twitter , announcing he would be going on a break to receive treatment.

He announced the all clear on Thursday night , again through his official Twitter account, writing “Update on my cancer; I had a full scan 10 days ago and it’s all clear, it’s gone.”

“Thank you so much all of you for the messages I’ve had throughout , you’ve helped more than you know.”

“Thank you especially to the team at (The Christie NHS Foundation), into recovery now and see you all soon x”

Liam Gallagher reacts to Bonehead’s ‘all clear’

Former lead singer of Oasis Liam Gallagher took to Twitter after Bonehead’s announcement, elated about the news the cancer had gone.

“Yes Bonehead we knew you’d kick its arse sooooo f****ng happy guinness LG x”

Other musicians who celebrated the news on Twitter included Badly Drawn Boy , who wrote “wonderful news” and The Coral writing “Amazing news, well in.”

Andy Bell from shoegaze band Ride tweeted “Amazing news Bone congrats from all of us” and fellow Cool Britannia musicians The Lightning Seeds writing “such great news mate. Lots of love.”

Who is Bonehead?

Best known as the rhythm guitarist, occasional keyboardist and co-founder of the rock band Oasis , Bonehead was featured on the classic Oasis albums Definitely Maybe and (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? as the group flew the flag for British music in the 90s.

He officially left the group during the recording of Oasis’ fourth album, Standing on the Shoulders of Giants , with a statement citing spending more time with his young family as the reason for his decision.

Oasis would go on to split after an argument between brother Noel and Liam Gallagher in 2009, ahead of their festival appearance at Rock en Seine in Paris.

Since Oasis’s split, Bonehead has continued working with Liam Gallagher , appearing on stage with him at Leeds and Reading Festival 2021 playing songs from Gallagher’s solo career alongside some Oasis favourites.