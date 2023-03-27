Linda Nolan has shared a devastating update on her health in a heartbreaking interview with Good Morning Britain on Monday. The singer told Susanna Reid, Richard Madeley and ITV viewers that her cancer has spread to her brain.

The 64-year-old was first diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2005 before she went into remission in 2016. But in 2017 she was diagnosed with an incurable secondary cancer in her hip, which spread to her liver in 2020.

Linda Nolan told Good Morning Britain: “I’ve always been hopeful with my treatment and what’s going on in my life. I just want to tell you that unfortunately for me my cancer has spread to my brain.

“That’s obviously frightening because there isn’t much treatment for brain cancer except for chemotherapy. I’m not giving up, I’m positive, I’m going to lose my hair again for the fourth time.

The Nolan Sisters star continued: “I’ve moved back in with my sister to live, I was having falls, the cancer in my brain was affecting my balance and I had three quite nasty falls. So, as usual, my amazing family - I’m back living with my sister Denise and her partner. Maureen has been looking after me for the past few weeks.

“I’ve bought a wheelchair, we’re getting stuff ready for the inevitable really. It’s a scary trip to be on this one.”

Linda reassured viewers she remains positive about her battle with cancer but she “does not know how long [she’s] got left”. She added: “Yes, I’ve beaten it before, I’ve been fighting it since 2005 originally and then I’ve beaten it before, so hopefully I can do the same again. Obviously, with the great help I’ve always had from the NHS.”

Linda Nolan shared the devastating news that her cancer has spread to her brain in an interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday - Credit: Getty Images